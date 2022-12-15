ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $206,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

