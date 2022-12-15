ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,450,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

