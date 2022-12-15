ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 812 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,047,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

