ARS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

