ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.