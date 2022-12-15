ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 104,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,205,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

UNIT opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

