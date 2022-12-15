ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12,873,900.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after buying an additional 643,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare Price Performance

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,691 shares of company stock worth $16,941,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $145.26.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

