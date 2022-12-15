ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $51.70 million and $2.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07315204 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,079,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

