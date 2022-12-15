Ashford Advisors LLC Has $141.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ashford Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 52.4% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $141,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average is $393.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

