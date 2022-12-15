Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2962 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

