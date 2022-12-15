Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $43.60

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.60, but opened at $41.32. Astec Industries shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 731 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 92.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

