ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Institutional Trading of ATAC US Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

