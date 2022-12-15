AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

