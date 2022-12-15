AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

