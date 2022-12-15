Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys Shares of 41,149 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $110,000.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,581. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $151,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

