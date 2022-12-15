Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,657. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
