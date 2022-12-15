Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,908,900 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 9,670,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

CBWTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 717,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.77. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 56.03%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

