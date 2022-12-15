AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,763.43

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,763.43 ($33.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,208 ($39.36). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,203 ($39.30), with a volume of 783,563 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.44) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,113 ($38.19) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,766.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.38.

AVEVA Group Cuts Dividend

AVEVA Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.80%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

