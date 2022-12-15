Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,813% compared to the typical volume of 39 call options.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 54,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,621. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
See Also
