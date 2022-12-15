Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,813% compared to the typical volume of 39 call options.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 54,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,621. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

About Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,898,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 132,671 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

