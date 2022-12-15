Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 2,809 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

