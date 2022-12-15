Avondale Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

