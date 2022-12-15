Avondale Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $195.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $674.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

