Avondale Wealth Management Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 130,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $151.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

