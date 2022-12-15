Avondale Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.