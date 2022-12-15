Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

