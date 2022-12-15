Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 5,456 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

NYSE IRT opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.