Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in November

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Aware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Aware

About Aware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.