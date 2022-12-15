Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in November

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
