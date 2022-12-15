Axie Infinity One Day Volume Hits $52.86 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $751.78 million and approximately $52.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00043228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00237028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,697,679 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,550,372.04551102 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65017808 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $106,698,343.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

