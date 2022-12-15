Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 135.1% in November

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at 21.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 21.13. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of 20.89 and a 1 year high of 21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Azelis Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

