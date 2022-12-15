Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

