B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Shares Up 0.9%

B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 74.36% of B.A.D. Etf worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

