B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $300.92

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.92 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 298.32 ($3.66). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.67), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 21.03 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.02 million and a PE ratio of 433.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £2,472 ($3,032.76). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $984,608 over the last ninety days.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

