B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRIVW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

