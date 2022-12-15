Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.51

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

