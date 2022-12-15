Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.51

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
