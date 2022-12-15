Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BALY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Bally’s Stock Down 2.7 %

BALY stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 74.3% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

