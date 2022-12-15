Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.68

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $19.84. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 151,650 shares traded.

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 52.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $3,268,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $2,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

