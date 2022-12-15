BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

