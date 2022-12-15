Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 409,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 391,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

