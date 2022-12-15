Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 109.5% in November

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 5.5 %

BKKLY opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

