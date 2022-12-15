Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 109.5% in November

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 5.5 %
BKKLY opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.
About Bangkok Bank Public
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bangkok Bank Public (BKKLY)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.