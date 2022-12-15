Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

