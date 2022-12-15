Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 765,512 shares.The stock last traded at $89.58 and had previously closed at $90.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.