Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.67 and last traded at $63.84. Approximately 178,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 131,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

