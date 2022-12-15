Barclays Boosts Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $50.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

