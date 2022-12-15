Barclays Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

