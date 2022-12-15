Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

