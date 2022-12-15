Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.