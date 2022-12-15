Barry Canton Sells 98,934 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,316,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,507,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $514,314.06.

NYSE DNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

