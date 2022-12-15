Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 15,933 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 307,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,911. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

