Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $334.02 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,754,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

