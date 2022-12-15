Baugh & Associates LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 4.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

