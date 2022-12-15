BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,762,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141,083 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $283,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

